Early voting is going on now for Florida’s presidential preference primary.
The primary will be held on March the 17th; early voting started on March the 2nd.
Florida is a closed primary state which means you can only vote for candidates in your political party, so basically only registered Republicans and Democrats will be able to vote in the Presidential Preference primary.
Early voting is being held daily, including weekends, through March the 14th from 830 to 530 at the Franklin county elections office at 47 Avenue F in Apalachicola and at the Courthouse annex at 912 Northwest Avenue A in Carrabelle.
You can get more information about voting in Florida at their website at www.votefranklin.com.
