Beautiful weather brought thousands of people to St. George Island this weekend for the 38th annual Charity Chili Cook-off and Auction.
For the first time ever the same group won first and second prize in the professional chili cookoff.
Over the limit chili of St. George Island ,headed by Kathy Corvanti, took first place in the professional chili cook-off, earning a 500 dollar cash prize and the opportunity to compete for 25 thousand dollars at the National chili cook-off.
And since Over the Limit chili entered two different chilis, they also won 2nd place and 300 dollars .
3rd place went to Spice Boys #1 of Birmingham, Alabama.
There was also a salsa competition – won by the the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce team.
The crockpot chili winner this year was Leslie Short of Smyrna, Georgia, who also won 2 years ago.
Ryan Carr of Thomasville, Georgia won the Mister Hot Sauce title this year and Betsy Allen of Smyrna, Georgia representing triple threat chili won the Miss Chili Pepper title.
The Forgotten Coast Parrotheads won the showmanship award and Cousin Leon's and Smokin' Suzy's groovin chili out of Tennessee won the best booth.
The St. George Island Fire Department is still totaling the amount raised over the weekend but they expect this to be a very good year as the booths alone earned nearly 12 thousand dollars for the fire department.
All of the money raised on Saturday helps fund the St. George Island Fire Department and first responders unit.
