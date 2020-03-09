Carrabelle residents will have to wait a little longer for sidewalks on Highway 67.
The plan was to add sidewalks from Avenue A to Crooked Creek Road in Carrabelle which is about 11,500 linear feet.
County Commissioners found out in January that the lowest bid they got for the project was more than 340 thousand dollars more than is available for the job so the project is being scaled back.
Engineers are currently cutting the project back by nearly a mile which should get it within budget.
Once that is complete the county will have to get a new approval from the Florida Department of Transportation for the project.
After that the county will need to rebid the project which will add a few more weeks to the timeline.
