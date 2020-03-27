All Franklin county beaches will remain closed through April the 9th.
Franklin County Commissioners made the decision this afternoon during a public meeting held by phone conference.
Under the emergency ordinance, all beaches Franklin County will remain closed to all members of the public as will all public beach parking areas and dune walkover locations.
That includes all beaches on St. George Island, Carrabelle, Dog Island and Alligator Point.
The Commission made the decision after learning that Governor Ron Desantis has ordered all short-term and transient rentals in Florida suspended for 14 days.
Violating the beach closure is a second degree misdemeanor.
