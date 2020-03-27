There hasn't been a lot of rain recently which means you have to be very careful if you are building fires outdoors.
On Wednesday afternoon the Carrabelle, Lanark Village and Alligator Point Fire Departments were called out after a campfire at 134 Doe Lane got out of control.
The Division of Forestry and Duke Energy were also called to the scene.
The fire burned a wooded area in Lanark Village but no one was injured and no structures were damaged.
To minimize the wildfire risk, officials are asking residents and visitors to do their part, including: Never leave any fire unattended.
Report any suspicious fire by calling 911.
Do not burn yard waste during dry, windy conditions, and do not toss cigarettes or other lighted materials out of car windows.
Homeowners are reminded to clear leaves and pine needles from their roof and gutters, remove dead vegetation from around the home and trim trees and limbs within 15 foot of a chimney.
