Firefighters conducting burnout operations on Vilas Fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 28, 2020 – Firefighters on the Apalachicola National Forest are conducting a 7,500-acre burnout operation on the Vilas Fire, 6 miles south of Telogia, Florida.
Burnout operations began yesterday east of State Highway 65, south of Forest Service Road 187 and north of Forest Service Road 107. Helicopters are using aerial ignition to consume excess fuel to limit the spread of the fire. Smoke has impacted road conditions and with the possibility of limited visibility, people should use caution when driving through the area and turn on their lights.
On Thursday, March 26, firefighters responded to the wildfire at approximately 12:40 p.m. Two tractor plows cut in fire lines as helicopters dropped buckets of water to suppress the fire.
Due to the unseasonably high drought index and lack of precipitation the fire danger has increase on the forest. USDA Forest Service officials urge the public to make sure they do not leave campfires unattended and to put them dead out before leaving the forest.
