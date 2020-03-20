All oyster harvesting classes this year will be done on-line.
The Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that in-person shellfish harvester training courses have been canceled this year.
Instead oyster harvesters will have to take the courses on-line.
The training is required by the Federal Food and Drug Administration for anyone who wants to buy an Apalachicola Bay oyster harvesting license.
The seminar focuses on shellfish harvest and post-harvest handling practices to minimize the growth of Vibrio bacteria and to reduce the risk of associated illnesses.
You can find the on-line course at learning.myfwc.com
