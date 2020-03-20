If you are trying to get the most up to date information about Franklin County Schools – there is an app for that.
The School district has a mobile app for smartphones and tablets called Franklin County SD.
The app can keep you in touch with the school district during the extended COVID-19 closure – and provide necessary information quickly.
The app provides the latest news and information from the Franklin County School District including an updated feed of district news and events with photos and links to the district’s website as well as all social media posts.
Notifications can also include breaking news, updates about school closures, calendar changes, attendance alerts or even sports updates.
Again the app is called Franklin County SD – and you can download it today at GooglePlay or at the Apple app store.
