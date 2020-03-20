Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Saturday.
Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area has been closed since February the 11th because of high river levels.
The river levels are coming down, and state biologists said recent water samples taken from 1642 show that water quality is acceptable for shellfish harvesting.
Commercial oystermen are not allowed to harvest on the weekends, but will be able to return to area 1642 on Monday morning.
