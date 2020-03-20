Governor Ron DeSantis has activated the Business Damage Assessment survey to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Florida’s businesses.
The survey will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so the state can implement appropriate relief programs.
If you are a business owner, the survey can be taken online at https://floridadisaster.biz/.
Surveys submitted by small businesses can be used to access the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
That program was activated last week to provide low interest loans to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
Florida has also opened a 24 hour a day for questions related to COVID-19 in Florida.
The number for the call center is (866) 779-6121.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment