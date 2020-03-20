Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Stormwater - Multisector Generic Permit
Project Name: CARRABELLE BOAT CLUB
Location Id: FLR05G737
Location Name: Carrabelle Boat Club
County: Franklin
Application Number: FLR05G737-004
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Water - Industrial Wastewater Group 1, Non-surface Water Discharge Permit
Project Name: CHEMTRADE PERMIT RENEWAL
Location Id: FLA010102
Location Name: Chemtrade Solutions LLC - Port St. Joe
County: Gulf
Application Number: FLA010102-008
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Stormwater - Multisector Generic Permit
Project Name: CARRABELLE BOAT CLUB
Location Id: FLR05G737
Location Name: Carrabelle Boat Club
County: Franklin
Application Number: FLR05G737-004
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
No comments:
Post a Comment