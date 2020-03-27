Apalachicola National Forest announces temporary shutdown of some facilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 27, 2020 – To protect public health and safety and align with federal, state and local guidance, Apalachicola National Forest officials are announcing the temporary shutdown of some facilities for the safety of visitors and staff.
Effective at noon on March 27, 2020, the following facilities on the Apalachicola National Forest are temporarily shut down:
· Silver Lake facilities
· Trout Pond facilities
· Spring Hill OHV facilities
· Leon Sinks facilities
OHV, hiking and equestrian trails remain open. Hunting, fishing and dispersed camping are still available. Wood Lake, Porter Landing, Whitehead and Mack Landing also remain open.
As a reminder, the following areas were closed on March 24, 2020:
· Camel Lake Day Campground
· Camel Lake Day Use Area
· Hickory Boat Ramp
The National Forests in Florida continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages of any changes affecting their reservation. Visitors will receive a full refund for their reservation.
The USDA Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public. The health and safety of employees and the nearby communities is always our top priority at the USDA Forest Service.
Visitors are primarily responsible for their own safety. Keep in mind, trails and roads may be open for use, but please recreate responsibly and follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while you recreate in National Forests. Law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19 issues. High risk activities such as rock climbing or motorized activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided. For the most current and accurate information about COVID-19, contact your local health officials or visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov. Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at: www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
-USDA-
