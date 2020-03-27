FWC extends license renewals for commercial freshwater fishing and charter fishing by 30 days

The health and safety of employees and the Floridians and visitors we serve are a top priority for us. As COVID-19 (Coronavirus) continues to impact our communities, the FWC is taking proactive measures.
Per FWC Executive Order 20-08 (attached):
- Any holder of the following specified licenses issued by the Commission with an existing renewal deadline that occurs in the month of March or April 2020, said deadline is suspended and tolled for a period of 30 days from the existing renewal deadline, unless extended by subsequent order. This tolling relates to business operations pursuant to both the Commission's constitutional and statutory authority and includes:
- Commercial Freshwater licenses pursuant to 379.363, F.S.;
- Charter Fishing Licenses pursuant to 379.354(7)(a)-(c), F.S.;
- Captive Wildlife Exhibition and Sale Licenses pursuant to 379.3761(2), F.S.;
- Venomous/Conditional/
Prohibited Reptiles 379.372, F.S. and 68-5.005 and 68- 5.007, F.A.C.;
- Private Game Preserves and Farms, 379.3711 and 379.3712, F.S.; and
- Marine Special Activity Licenses, Chapter 68B, F.A.C. and 379.361(4), F.S
The FWC continues to be in close communication with the Governor’s Office, the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding the most recent COVID-19 status and guidance. For questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, visit FloridaHealthCovid19.gov
or contact the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov .
