Apalachicola's Historic Squares will be on TV this Thursday.
Apalachicola has 6 squares, Washington, Gorrie, Chapman, Franklin, Madison and City Square.
In recent years many of the squares have lost their identity with roads cut through them and in some cases buildings constructed on them.
The squares will be featured on the PBS show “Local Routes” on March 19th at 8 pm.
Local Routes is a half-hour television program that takes viewers on a weekly journey to explore authentic northwest Florida and south Georgia.
You'll be able to see Apalachicola's 6 squares as never before seen in aerial shots from 500 feet up along with interviews and photography.
And you will learn about the ongoing efforts to protect the squares from development.
Don't miss the show – Local Routes – this Thursday night at 8 PM on WFSU.
If you cannot watch it then, it will be available online after its airdate.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
