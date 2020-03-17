Area 1601 and 1611 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen to oyster harvesting at sunrise on Wednesday.
Area 1601 is the Approved Winter East Shellfish Harvest Area, area 1611 is the approved winter west area.
Those areas were closed on March 12th because of high river levels.
Water samples from the areas have been taken, and researchers say that the water may still be a little fresh, there was no sign of contaminants in the water.
You can see a daily bay status report on-line at shellfish.floridaaquaculture.com or hear a recorded message by calling 653-8317.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment