Wakulla County Declares a Local State of Emergency in Response to COVID-19

Crawfordville, Florida – Wakulla County has declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday March 17, 2020 due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-51 declaring that appropriate measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the State of Florida are necessary, and therefore, directed that a Public Health Emergency be declared in the State of Florida.
“Even though there have not been any confirmed cases in Wakulla County, it is our duty to take proactive measures for our Community”, said County Administrator David Edwards. This declaration provides a method to take prudent action as necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the County, and will allow the County to seek reimbursement from the federal government.
“This declaration is not meant to alarm anyone, and we expect life to be as normal as before. We are doing this in an abundance of caution, and this is to allow our County to have the means to respond to this unfortunate event”, said Chairman Mike Stewart.
For additional information related to this story, please contact Jessica Welch, Communications & Public Services Director at (850) 926-0919 ext. 706.
