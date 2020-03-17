Blues on Reid 2020 has been canceled

Port St Joe, Florida. Blues on Reid on Reid Avenue in Port St Joe, FL is canceled due to concern about the risk of spreading COVID-19 or the Corona Virus.
Mayor Rex Buzzett and City Manager Jim Anderson cancelled the event and the weekend’s farmers market to keep our most vulnerable population safe.
The staff of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce supports our leaders and agree. The safety and security of our citizens is of the utmost concern. Blues on Reid will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Gulf County TDC has added a page to their website that covers Frequently Asked Questions for Gulf County Travelers Regarding COVID-19. There is plenty of general information for all citizens posted as well.
Stay up to date with the Joint Information Center on COVID-19 for the State of Florida’s newsroom.
Please be safe. We will broadcast more information as it becomes available.
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
