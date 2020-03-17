Franklin County saw a spike in unemployment in January.
The local unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in January, up from 2.7 percent in December.
138 people were looking for work in Franklin County in January, up from 120 the month before.
Franklin County unemployment was just above the statewide average of 3 percent, 17 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County.
Gulf County's unemployment in January was 4.1 percent which was up from 3.5 percent the month before.
There were 231 people looking for work in Gulf County in January.
Wakulla County's unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in January; Liberty County unemployment was 3.4 percent.
