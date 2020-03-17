Riverfront Festival April 25th Postponed to a later date

The Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce has been monitoring the guidelines from the CDC and the Florida Department of Health about COVID-19 (Coronavirus) over the last few weeks. Current recommendations from the CDC state that gatherings of 10 or more people should be postponed for the next 8 weeks (until May 15th). Given that guidance, we have decided to postpone the Carrabelle 30th Annual Riverfront Festival to a future date to be determined. We will continue to monitor this situation and hope to reschedule as soon as it is feasible. The safety of our staff, volunteers and guests are of the highest priority. If you have registered as a vendor, full refunds of your booth fees should be sent out soon.
The Chamber of Commerce thanks you for your continued support of all of the Carrabelle community events.
