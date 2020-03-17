Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that all nightclubs and bars in the state will close for 30 days.
The businesses were ordered to shut down starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The governor is also implementing a 50% capacity limitation on restaurants, and asking that seating be staggered and limited to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission.
He's also encouraging people to utilize takeout and delivery, and requiring restaurants to screen all employees for symptoms of illness.
Support local businesses while maintaining recommended protocols by taking advantage of carry out options and outdoor dining as well as purchasing gift certificates for use at a later date.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is compiling a list of restaurants in our area as to the status of the establishments and will update on case by case basis.
This information will be available at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce office.
