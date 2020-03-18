Many Forgotten Coast Spring Events Postponed - A message from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

Many Forgotten Coast Spring Events Postponed
Many events and activities along Florida’s Forgotten Coast in Franklin County have been postponed as a result of the potential for exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Several late March and April events including the popular annual Brewfest on St. George Island, the Carrabelle Riverfront Festival and several events in Apalachicola, including Apalachicola's Art and Wine Walk and Annual Car and Boat Show. You can check the status of events online at www.floridasforgottencoast.com.
Franklin County tourism leaders say the postponements are strictly precautionary and not a result of any local outbreak.
“With regard to COVID-19, we have been following all updates through the Florida Department of Health, Visit Florida and the Center for Disease Control in regards to domestic travel recommendations,” said John Solomon, Franklin County Tourist Development Council Executive Director. “At this time, the federal government has not recommended limiting domestic travel. Any travelers should practice the usual precautions. We encourage all tourism industry partners to stay aware of the situation and take necessary precautions. Please refer to the Florida Department of Health business guidelines as well as the guidelines for large events. Franklin County Tourist Development Council has suspended event marketing until further notice and will resume when the events are rescheduled.”
As of Tuesday, March 17 and as per Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, parks, beaches and other public areas in the State are currently open with restricted hours and limits on gatherings. Restaurants are currently open with restrictions on capacity. Bars and nightclubs in the State will be closing and remain closed for 30 days.
We encourage visitors and businesses to continue to refer to the DOH and CDC as well as Visit Florida’s new website Florida Now for the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19.
The guidance and decisions made at the local level comes from the CDC and Florida Department of Health. TDCs, parks and other businesses are following this guidance in alignment with State decisions to make sure all residents and visitors know the important steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These steps include:
1. Good hygiene, good hand washing
2. Good respiratory care
3. Disinfecting commonly touched surfaces
4. Staying home when sick
5. Implementing social distancing strategies
6. Following guidance on mass gatherings, which recently changed.
7. Doing your part to keep our at-risk populations safe
If you have questions about the status of any events, please visit Floridasforgottencoast.com, find the event listing status and contact the event organizer directly for updated information.
