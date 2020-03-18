Governor Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The bridge loan program provides short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experience economic injury from COVID-19.
The loans help bridge the gap between the time the economic impact occurred and when a business secures other financial resources, including payment of insurance claims or longer-term Small Business Administration loans.
Small business owners with two to 100 employees located in Florida affected by COVID-19 can apply for short-term loans up to $50,000
The loans are interest-free for up to one year
Up to $50 million dollars has been allocated for the program.
To be eligible, a business must have been established prior to March 9, 2020 and demonstrate economic impacts as a result of COVID-19.
The application period runs through May 8, 2020.
You can get more information on the program at www.floridadisasterloan.org.
