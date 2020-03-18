NOAA Fisheries FishNews March 18, 2020

Highlights
NOAA announced the appointment of Ms. Danielle Blacklock as the agency’s new director for the Office of Aquaculture. In that role she will oversee the aquaculture component of NOAA’s sustainable seafood portfolio. She will also be responsible for providing the strategic vision for developing a strong marine aquaculture industry in the United States.
Whether it’s concern over the environment, the latest seafood safety scare, or simply a matter of not knowing how to cook seafood, the consumption of seafood in the United States has been at a steady 14-16 pounds per person for years. What can be done to increase seafood consumption and consumer confidence? Is it time to revisit the idea of a national seafood council?
The Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee, an advisory body to the Secretary of Commerce and NOAA Fisheries, is examining this question in the context of the Fish and Seafood Promotion Act of 1986 and assessing the interest and views of the industry on the concept of a national seafood council that focuses on public education and providing cohesive facts and information about seafood.
Join committee members to learn about their findings and engage in a facilitated discussion. Following the webinar, the committee will begin finalizing its findings and drafting recommendations for the Secretary of Commerce. The webinar will be hosted by SeafoodSource on Friday, April 10, 2-3:30 pm EST. Visit the link above to register.
