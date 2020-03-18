Wednesday, March 18, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews March 18, 2020

MARCH 18, 2020

Highlights

Danielle Blacklock Appointed New Director for NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Aquaculture

NOAA announced the appointment of Ms. Danielle Blacklock as the agency’s new director for the Office of Aquaculture. In that role she will oversee the aquaculture component of NOAA’s sustainable seafood portfolio. She will also be responsible for providing the strategic vision for developing a strong marine aquaculture industry in the United States.

Free Webinar–How Do We Increase Seafood Consumption in the United States?

Whether it’s concern over the environment, the latest seafood safety scare, or simply a matter of not knowing how to cook seafood, the consumption of seafood in the United States has been at a steady 14-16 pounds per person for years. What can be done to increase seafood consumption and consumer confidence? Is it time to revisit the idea of a national seafood council?
The Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee, an advisory body to the Secretary of Commerce and NOAA Fisheries, is examining this question in the context of the Fish and Seafood Promotion Act of 1986 and assessing the interest and views of the industry on the concept of a national seafood council that focuses on public education and providing cohesive facts and information about seafood. 
Join committee members to learn about their findings and engage in a facilitated discussion. Following the webinar, the committee will begin finalizing its findings and drafting recommendations for the Secretary of Commerce. The webinar will be hosted by SeafoodSource on Friday, April 10, 2-3:30 pm EST. Visit the link above to register.

Alaska

International Team Studies Salmon in Gulf of Alaska Under Continuing Warm Conditions

NOAA Fisheries scientists are part of an international team that set sail on March 11. They are studying the impacts of continued warm ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska on Pacific salmon survival. An estimated one-third of all Pacific salmon spend the winter in the Gulf of Alaska. While reduced in size compared to previous years, the current marine heatwave affecting the Gulf remains one of the top five largest heatwaves on record in the North Pacific in the last 40 years.

West Coast

Harassment of Harbor Seal in San Juan Islands Leads to Penalty

A Ferndale, Washington, man has agreed to pay a penalty of $5,625 for pursuing a harbor seal in the San Juan Islands while shooting at it with an air rifle. The incident in January 2019 took place near Sucia Island, north of Orcas Island near the Canadian border. The Marine Mammal Protection Act protects harbor seals from harassment and harm.

Greater Atlantic

Rare Visitors: Harp Seals in New England

While we’re used to seeing harbor and gray seals in New England, sometimes we get seal visitors from the Arctic. In late winter, it’s rare to see adult harp seals on our beaches.

Scientists Collecting Data on Commercial Fish Species in Wind Energy Lease Areas

NOAA Fisheries scientists and colleagues have started a three-year study of Atlantic cod and other commercial fish species in Southern New England. Their goal is to gather baseline data to address how offshore wind development in the region could affect these animals.

Upcoming Deadlines

March 23 Reopening Comment Period for Coonamessett Farm Foundation Exempted Fishing Permit.
March 25 Final Rule to Increase Gulf of Mexico Cobia Recreational and Commercial Minimum Size Limit in the Gulf Zone.
March 30 The proposal deadline for NOAA’s Ruth Gates Coral Restoration Innovation Grants has been extended.
April 10 NOAA Seeks Public Comment on Revised Management Plan for Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Upcoming Events

April 10 Free webinar-- How Do We Increase Consumption in the United States? Is It Time to Revisit the Idea of a National Seafood Council?

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.

www.fisheries.noaa.gov



