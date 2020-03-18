Wednesday, March 18, 2020

WAKULLA COUNTY BOCC PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT



In response to COVID-19 and with State and Federal guidance, the following proactive measures are being taken by the BOCC Offices:
  • In an effort to assist citizens via phone or email, staff requests the public call or email (if possible) before entering any BOCC office (All BOCC Offices remain open at this time);
  • All BOCC Meetings have been cancelled until further notice (this includes Regular Board Meetings, Planning Commission, Code Enforcement, and Advisory Committees);
  • All Library Programs have been cancelled through April (The Library remains open at this time);
  • All Recreation Programs at Medart Recreation Park have been cancelled until further notice (The Medart Recreation Office remains open at this time);
  • All County Parks remain open to the public at this time.

Staff will continue to provide updates accordingly.



