WAKULLA COUNTY BOCC PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

In response to COVID-19 and with State and Federal guidance, the following proactive measures are being taken by the BOCC Offices:
- In an effort to assist citizens via phone or email, staff requests the public call or email (if possible) before entering any BOCC office (All BOCC Offices remain open at this time);
- All BOCC Meetings have been cancelled until further notice (this includes Regular Board Meetings, Planning Commission, Code Enforcement, and Advisory Committees);
- All Library Programs have been cancelled through April (The Library remains open at this time);
- All Recreation Programs at Medart Recreation Park have been cancelled until further notice (The Medart Recreation Office remains open at this time);
- All County Parks remain open to the public at this time.
Staff will continue to provide updates accordingly.
