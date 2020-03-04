Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting, TOMORROW, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Carrabelle City Commission Regular Meeting
TOMORROW- Thursday
March 5, 2020; 6:00 p.m.
Carrabelle City Hall
1206 Hwy 98 East
850-697-3618
Agenda Attached
PLEASE NOTE:
- New Business, Item 1 has been cancelled since publication of the March 5th meeting agenda. Before the City Commission can approve and adopt the Airport Mater Plan and Airport Layout Plan, these plans must be approved by the FDOT Aviation office. The FDOT Aviation office is behind schedule on review of these plans for the Carrabelle Airport.
- The City Attorney will have several items for discussion under his report including follow up on the City’s amended Animal Control Ordinance and development of specifications for a "Request for Proposal” to advertise for commercial providers of mandatory garbage pickup services.
- The City Administrator will have several items for discussion under her report including progress on advertising for three vacant City employee positions, findings from the asbestos survey of the old City Hall building, and a report on the engineer’s probable cost for stormwater drainage improvements at SE Ave A and SE 5th St.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
