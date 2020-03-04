Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday denied a request for a land use change and rezoning that would have allowed the construction of a Dollar Store in Lanark Village.
The county was asked to rezone nearly 6 acres on Highway 98 belonging to Tim and Christina Saunders from residential to commercial.
The property is just east of the old Putnal Station.
There was a lot of opposition to the plan including a petition against the development signed by nearly 100 residents.
People spoke out against how a dollar store would affect Lanark Village with lights and traffic and many said they live in Lanark Village for peace and quiet and to stay away from development.
There were concerns about impacts to wildlife, and questions about whether a dollar store is needed there as there is already a dollar store in Carrabelle just a few miles away.
County Commissioner Bert Boldt said there are too many unknowns about the project and too many of his constituent who oppose the development for him to vote for it.
The final vote to deny the rezoning was 4 to 1; only commission chairman Noah Lockley voted against it.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment