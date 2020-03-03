If you are interested in getting involved in Oyster farming, some new leases will soon be opening at 4 mile.
The Department of Agriculture will accept applications for thirty-eight 1.5 acre submerged land leases from March the 6th through the 20th.
Franklin County seafood workers will get priority on getting the leases.
Preference will be given to applicants that are Franklin County residents, and for people that are not already engaged in oyster aquaculture at another site.
Preferred applicants will also have held a Saltwater Products License for at least three of the last five years, or held a SPL with an oyster endorsement for at least three of the last 10 years.
There is a 200 dollar application fee, but you will have 15 days after you have been approved for a lease to pay that fee.
The state will hold 2 pre-application meetings this week to discuss the lease process.
They will be held on Wednesday, March the 4th from 530 to 730 and on Thursday, March the 5th from 3 to 5 PM.
Both meetings will be held at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment