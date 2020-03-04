Construction of the new artificial reef in state waters off St. George Island is moving forward.
The reef will be located about 8 and a half miles due south of the Bob Sikes Cut; The reef will be called the Buddy Ward Memorial reef.
Local fishing guide Grayson Shepherd, who is spearheading the project, told county commissioners this week that the reef project recently received a big donation from the estate of builder Ben Withers who recently passed away.
The estate donated a tug boat and a barge which can be used as reef material.
The barge is 60 by 24 feet long.
Coleen Marine out of Port St. Joe has even offered to donate their time and material to deploy the material.
That section of reef will be called the Ben Withers Memorial Reef.
The items still have to be cleaned so it will take a while before the barge and tug can be sunk – it will likely happen before the summer.
The artificial reef group has also applied for a 60 thousand dollar state grant which could be available by 2021 to help with reef construction.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment