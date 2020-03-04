The Florida Department of Agriculture will hold a meeting in Apalachicola today and tomorrow to talk with people who are interested in getting involved in Oyster farming.
The Department of Agriculture will begin taking applications for thirty-eight 1.5 acre submerged land leases at Green Point starting on March the 6th.
Franklin County seafood workers will get priority on getting the leases.
Preference will be given to applicants that are Franklin County residents, and for people that are not already engaged in oyster aquaculture at another site.
Preferred applicants will also have held a Saltwater Products License for at least three of the last five years, or held a SPL with an oyster endorsement for at least three of the last 10 years.
If you plan to apply, you have to attend one of the pre-application meetings.
Today's meeting will be held from 530 to 730 at the Apalachicola Community Center at Battery Park.
If you can't make today's meeting a second will be held tomorrow from 3 to 5 also at the Apalachicola Community Center.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment