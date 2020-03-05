County workers are compiling a list of trees in Franklin County that could pose a risk of falling on local roadways.
Most of the trees were damaged by saltwater pushed up by recent storms, particularly Hurricane Michael.
Last month the county agreed to contact the state Department of Transportation about about dead and dying trees on state right of ways in the hopes they would remove the most dangerous trees as soon as possible.
DOT said that the state has been removing dead trees from the state right-of-way along Highway 98 in Franklin County and its possible that some of the trees are on private property.
The county commission has decided to compile a list of trees and their locations, then contact the state so they can verify if the trees are on state right-of-way.
If not, then the county can contact the private landowners and make them aware of the problem.
Road department chief Howard Nabors said he is particularly concerned about some trees in Eastpoint.
He said there is a group of about 20 between Highway 98 and the water that need to be removed soon.
The threat of tees falling on the roadway is real.
Two people were killed in Franklin County in 2010 when a dead pine tree fell on their car as they were driving near Lanark Village.
