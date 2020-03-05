The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is applying for $6.4 million dollars in federal funds for areas impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The Disaster Relief Supplemental Funds would come through a Community Services Block Grant – and that program requires public input.
The application provides a high-level strategy for how the funding would be used to meet the basic needs of low-income residents in the 12 counties impacted by Hurricane Michael: including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.
Some of the proposed uses include transportation. Transitional housing and day care among other things.
You can see the full application on-line at floridajobs.org.
Floridians have until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11th to provide public comment on the application.
Comments may be submitted by email to CSBG-DRSF@deo.myflorida.com.
