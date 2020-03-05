Invitation: Carrabelle Culture Crawl, Sat, Mar 21st & Turpentine History Talk, Sat, 28th

|
|The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting two wonderful, free events
Carrabelle Culture Crawl
Saturday, March 21, 10 am - 3 pm
Downtown Carrabelle
Sponsored by Duke Energy
This popular event is a free celebration of the amazing local culture, art, music, history, food, and fun that Carrabelle has to offer. Unique galleries, museums, gift shops, restaurants and lodgings will be open downtown, and many spaces will host special entertainment.
You'll get plenty of photo ops with the wandering costumed characters from the Fishy Fashion Show or with the lovely Forgotten Coast Mermaid. Join in on the creation of some fun, family-friendly public art. Chat with area authors, Cherry Rankin, Roseanna Lee, and Pat Dugan who will be signing and selling their new books. Music will be heard during the Culture Crawl in some unexpected places and you could win wonderful door prizes, just for having fun!
Banjo balladeer Frank Lindamood will sing traditional folk music on Avenue B, live piano music in Christie's Cottage Living, Larry Hatfield sings southern rock and country, and even more musicians will be out on the streets. Everyone is invited to a hands-on music activity - a group drum circle with Mershell Sherman!
Art will abound this year at the Carrabelle Culture Crawl with more opportunities to create your own art. Besides the large family-friendly public art project, the Carrabelle Artist Association will share the fun of mask painting and folding origami. The popular public art drawing installation will be up outside the White Kitchen Café, where you can color and draw to your hearts’ content. Unique artworks will be for sale at a variety of shops and galleries.
New for this year, watch the graceful art of cast net throwing, along with traditional net mending. These time-honored skills have long traditional roots in Carrabelle and the Forgotten Coast. You can try your hand at it too.
This year will feature a Scavenger Hunt. At each of the participating locations, there will be a clue to help you find the answers. Find enough answers and win a prize. Winners also qualify for the drawing for some fabulous door prizes! Start at the Carrabelle History Museum, SE 106 Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL or any participating location and visit as many places as you would like. Event maps showing the official stops will be available. Look for the Gopher Tortoise logo in the windows of participating venues. Complimentary refreshments will be available at several locations and there are many choices for a place to have a great lunch.
Sponsorship generously provided by Duke Energy and Carrabelle Lighthouse Association. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com. Volunteers are needed!!
Turpentine Industry of North Florida
featuring Barbara Clark, Florida Public Archaeology Network &
Bonnie Allen, Florida Park Service
Saturday, March 28, 10 am - 12 pm
C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), Carrabelle
Learn about the impact the turpentine industry also known as naval stores, had on Florida’s history and economy including racial relations during Reconstruction, the Jim Crow era and industrial innovation. It will also provide insight into the local history of the turpentine industry in the Big Bend Region and highlight some of Zora Neale Hurston's research at turpentine camps. Sponsorship generously provided by C-Quarters Marina, Centennial Bank, and Shaun Donahoe Realty. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com.
Volunteers are needed!! In order to continue offering these wonderful events to our community, we need your help! Even just a few hours would make a huge difference.
There is no fee for these events. Donations are gladly accepted. Donations may be made by cash or check at the event or securely by credit card or PayPal by clicking here: Donate Online.
Save the Dates for our Next Programs
Saturday, April 4, 10 am - 5 pm, Smithsonian Museum Day
Saturday, April 25, Avenue B! The Place to Be! at Carrabelle Riverfront Festival
Join or Renew your Annual Membership to the Carrabelle Historical Society and support these wonderful programs. $15 individuals, $20 families or $35 organizations /businesses. Members are also Friends of the Carrabelle History Museum.
