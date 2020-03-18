DBPR EXTENDS LICENSE RENEWAL DEADLINES FOR LICENSES EXPIRING IN MARCH AND APRIL

Extension provides 30 days following existing deadlines to complete the renewal requirements
Tallahassee, Fla. – At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Secretary Halsey Beshears today issued an emergency order to suspend the existing renewal deadline for 30 days for any department-issued license, permit, registration or certificate with an existing renewal deadline occurring in the month of March or April. The order also provides that late fees shall not apply to licenses renewed during this extension period. Other license renewal requirements related to the completion of continuing education hours for professional licenses also will be suspended for a period of 30 days from the existing renewal deadline by effect of the order.
A copy of DBPR Emergency Order 2020-01 is available here. To monitor other department matters related to emergency actions, calendar changes for board and department meetings, and other operational announcements during this state of emergency, visit: www.myfloridalicense.com/dbpr/
