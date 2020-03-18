The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center in Eastpoint has been closed until further notice.
The step was taken as a proactive measure in an effort to slow the spread of the covid-19 virus.
Currently Florida State Parks remain open for day use, however, effective immediately, all Florida State Parks are changing day-use visitation hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additionally, DEP is canceling all events, activities, special event reservations, pavilion rentals and camping reservations at Florida State Parks for the next 60 days.
Existing overnight camping reservations that begin Wednesday, March 18, will be honored.
Beginning Friday, March 20, campgrounds and all overnight accommodations will be fully closed.
The decisions are in-line with guidance from the CDC to avoid the gathering of large groups of people.
