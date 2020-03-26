Don't forget to fill out your census form.
The 2020 Census is going on right now, and all homeowners should have received a notice with their personal pin number so you can fill out the census online at www.2020census.gov.
If you don't have internet you can do it by phone by calling 1-844-330-2020.
It is vitally important that everyone fill out their census forms, its estimated that each one is worth about 14 thousand dollars for Franklin County.
That is money that will go to roads and bridges, schools, rural health programs, emergency response programs and other services that Franklin County desperately needs.
And if you have already finished your census, remind your friends and neighbors to do the same.
Our area has a history of low participation.
During the 2010 census, about 60 percent of Franklin County residents filled out their census forms, in 2000 only 45 percent of Franklin County households took part.
