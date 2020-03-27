Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Friday, March 27, 2020
ENews - local updates, business and public offices information for Wakulla County
UPDATES ARE NOTED IN BLUE
We'd love to share your business news! If you are in the restaurant business and have any special offers (take out or take home, curbside service etc.) or new hours you would like to share, we’d love to include on our Facebook page posts.
Wakulla Chamber of Commerce office is staffed at this time but closed to the public until further notice. For any information please call 850.926.1848. We will arrange to leave requested print material on hand outside for pick up.
The Florida Department of Revenue
granted relief to businesses adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. For adversely affected businesses, taxes collected in March and due on or before April 20, 2020 may pay on or before April 30, 2020. This includes sales taxes as well as Tourist Development Taxes. And, appears to apply to counties that choose to self-collect. see document
USDA Implements Immediate Measures
to Help Rural Residents, Businesses and Communities Affected by COVID-19 WASHINGTON, March 25, 2020 – USDA Rural Development has taken a number of immediate actions to help rural residents, businesses and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Rural Development will keep our customers, partners, and stakeholders continuously updated as more actions are taken to better serve rural America. Read the full announcement to learn more about the opportunities USDA Rural Development is implementing
Update from Eden Springs Nursing & Rehab Facility:
Update: March 26, 2020
To Our Residents, Family Members, Visitors, Volunteers & Community:
We have been made aware of a rumor circulating that a resident of our facility tested positive for COVID-19. I want to make sure everyone is aware that we have NO POSITIVE CASES of COVID-19 at Eden Springs. I am not sure where this rumor started, but there is no truth to it. We are being very diligent with our procedures to keep the Corona virus out of Eden Springs. We continue to be in contact with the Department of Health, the Wakulla County Director of Emergency Management and the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). We also had a joint visit on Tuesday from the DOH & AHCA reviewing our procedures for COVID-19 and this type of visit is happening at nursing homes all across our state. They were satisfied with all precautions that have been implemented.
Our number one goal continues to be protecting our Residents and Staff from COVID-19 while providing quality care and services. Currently, only staff and necessary medical personnel are allowed into Eden Springs. If a resident is near end of life we will contact the family for limited visits during this time. We are following all CDC/DOH/AHCA recommendations including screening anyone who enters Eden Springs and taking temperatures before they are allowed to enter the facility. Everyone entering and all staff are required to wear a face mask.
We are proud to be a vital part of our community and will always do our best to protect and care for our Residents. Thank you for your support during these unprecedented times and always.
If you have any questions or concerns and would like to discuss them with me, please call me at 926-7181 or send me an email at ccascio@doshealthcare.com.
Chuck Cascio, Administrator
Business Damage Assessment: The Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Florida’s local business operations. The survey, managed by DEO, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online at https://floridadisaster.biz/
Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The bridge loan program will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period opens March 17, 2020 and runs through May 8, 2020.
More information can be found at https://floridadisasterloan.org/ The Governor has requested the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) make the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program available for Florida’s small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) stands ready to assist Florida’s small businesses in accessing this funding when available.
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-80 directing all persons whose point of departure originates from outside the State of Florida in an area with substantial community spread, to include the New York Tri-State Area (Connecticut, New Jersey and New York), and entering the State of Florida through airports to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.
On 3/26/20 Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-72, regarding State Employee’s State Group Insurance, for HMO and PPO, waiving fees for telehealth visits and influenza vaccination.
COVID-19 Poster outlining employee rights relating to the COVID-19 virus. You need to ensure that this is posted in a location where it can be seen by all employees
Florida Department of Environmental Protection has closed all state parks effective 3/23/2020 until further notice. This effects Wakulla Springs State Park in Wakulla County.
The Wakulla County Courthouse updates: The 2nd Judicial Circuit Chief Judge has issued AO 2020-03 "Close Non-Essential and Non-Critical Court Operations" Effective at 5 pm March 18, 2020, the Wakulla County Courthouse is closed for general public access. Parties needing to file emergency petitions and file in essential court case activities are allowed to file necessary documents. These will be reviewed by a duty judge. Hearings are not being held in most cases and in others are held electronically. No jury trials or public dockets are scheduled. Please call the Wakulla County Clerk’s office for general information and to ask questions at 926-0300 Passport applications are not being accepted until further notice. Marriage licenses will be issued to Wakulla residents only and by appointment only (conducted through glass window). For filing documents in official records, call the Clerk’s Office to schedule dropping off your official records via a drop box.
Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Updates:
Effective Friday March 20,2020 - The front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office will be closed to visitors, those needing assistance will need to call communications at 850-745-7100
The Wakulla County Communications/9-1-1 Division now has a list of questions for all calls requesting a first responder be dispatched. This helps to ensure that first responders can prepare accordingly to protect themselves and our citizens.
Effective Tuesday 03/24/2020 The WCSO firing range will be closed to the public until further notice
Wakulla County BOCC Updates:
In response to COVID-19 and with State and Federal guidance, the following proactive measures are being taken by the BOCC Offices:
All BOCC Offices will be closed “To the Public” as of Friday, March 20th until further notice. Offices will continue to be staffed; therefore, if you have a need, please contact our offices for assistance (visit www.mywakulla.com for a telephone directory);
All BOCC Meetings have been cancelled until further notice (this includes Regular Board Meetings, Planning Commission, Code Enforcement, and Advisory Committees)
The Wakulla County Community Center will be closed to all activities until further notice.
The Library will be closed to the public as of Thursday, March 19th until further notice; however, will be allowing curbside pickup. Please call the Library at 926-7415 or email at wcpl@wakullalibrary.org for procedures;
Wakulla County Schools Updates:
Wakulla School District began student meal distribution today. Emphasis on meal delivery to bus stops by school buses was placed to ensure more of our students will receive meals. You will also be able to pick up meals at the student drop off location at Wakulla High School. This will happen between the hours of 9:30-11:00 am.
The following is a list of all Wakulla County owned and maintained boat ramps that are still open.
Wakulla River Upper Bridge Boat Ramp- 2449 Shadeville RD N T Smith Boat Ramp- N T Smith Rd., Ochlocknee Bay, FL Bottoms Road Boat Ramp – Bottoms Rd., Panacea, FL Lake Ellen Boat Ramp (25 horsepower or less, no jet skis) – Lake Ellen Drive, Medart Levy Bay Boat Ramp – Levy Bay Rd., Panacea, FL Mash Island Park Boat Ramp – Mashes Sands Rd., Ochlockonee Bay Newport Park Boat Ramp – Hwy. 98 at St. Marks River, Newport Rock Landing Boat Ramp – Rock Landing St., Panacea Shell Point Boat Ramp (Kayak & Hobie-Cat Only) – Shell Pt. Beach Shell Point Boat Ramp - 1549 Shell Point RD. Shell Pt. Beach Wakulla River Lower Bridge Boat Ramp – Hwy. 98 at Wakulla River Bridge, St. Marks
Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach will be closed to the public as of sunset on March 23, 2020 until further notice
All County Parks remain open to the public at this time.
For further information, please contact the Parks Department at (850) 745-7780
Member Business News: Hours of operation subject to change
AAA’s branch office is closed to foot traffic; staff is in the office and available by phone.
Bay Leaf Market – curbside pick-up, Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
COOK Insurance office is operational. Lobby closed to public. Available by phone call 850-926-6612
Eden Springs Nursing Home has restricted all visitations to their facility to those critical to operations as of March 11, 2020.
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab - Closing March 23 for 2 weeks HUB Florida Wakulla Office (Wakulla Insurance) – closed to public, working remotely, available by phone or email
Logan Roofing still operating Monday – Friday 8 AM – 5 PM, with limited staff in the office. We are however, closed to the public. Should any customers need to drop off any documents, we have a drop box out front and the office staff that is working will pick up. If there is a request to see a sample board of any of the shingles for a project, contact the office (850-926-3080/office@loganroof.com) and we will make that available on the front porch for the homeowner to view.
Root 319 Cuts and Color - salon will be closed for 2 weeks
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Physician Partners now offering TeleHealth for patients that have Medicare, Medicaid, United Health Care, CHP, BCBS and Humana. The office is still open to see patients in house, but TMHPP is utilizing TeleHealth for the patients most at risk.
Tiger Rock Martial Arts – offering at home video lessons via video teleconference for their clients
Total Care Dental, Crawfordville: the office will be closed through May 10th and all currently scheduled appointments cancelled. The office will only see dental emergencies with pain and or swelling by special appointment. The pager number to call if having pain or swelling is 551-1358.
VCA Wakulla Animal Hospital. Operating regular hours at this time. Curbside service only, clients remains in their cars, pets are brought inside. No routine spays, neuter or dentals for at least a month.Wakulla Carpet Brokers is still open with regular business hours of 8 till 4 Monday thru Friday and is making sure to take all precautions.
Wakulla Urgent Care is offering TeleHealth for patients that have Medicare, Medicaid, United Health Care, CHP, BCBS and Humana.
Wakulla County Special Needs Prom – postponed to first week in May 2021
Donkeys Bar & Grill - TEXT your Take - Out orders or for hours to 850-745-8916
Food n Fill #2 - Pick up only - order online at www.foodnfill.com or call us at 850-745-8687 to place your order. Our kitchen hours of operation are 6 am to 8 pm Monday thru Saturday. Our kitchen is closed on Sundays. Our gas station hours are 6 am to 11 pm Monday thru Saturday and 6 am to 10 pm on Sunday.
Hamaknockers BBQ – To-Go orders only
The Kast Net – Pick up only, call 850-421-1255
McDonald’s –Drive-Thru, and Walk-in-take-out
Myra Jean’s – Curbside pick up
Ouzts Too – Curbside pick up
Posey’s will offer its full menu and daily lunch specials for Curbside Pickup and To-go orders from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Tuesday-Sunday Call 850.984.5243
Riverside Café – Riverside and curbside service
Rocky’s – Drive thru is open for breakfast from 5:30am – 10:00am. From 2:00pm – 9:30pm call in pizza and sub orders ahead of time.
The Seineyard at Wildwood and The Seineyard Rock Landing will be open Thursday - Sunday for lunch and dinner to go's only
The Seineyard Woodville will be open Tuesday - Sunday lunch and dinner (to go's only) and will offer Blue Plates 11-3 and Seafood lunch specials 11-3 Woodville number 850-421-9191 Daily blue plate and seafood lunch special posted on our website.
Sonic – Drive-Thru only
Taco Bell- Open at 10:00am Drive-Thru only
Tasty J’s – pick up or delivery – call 850.661.8512 or 850.926.8512.
Zaxby’s - Drive-Thru only.
Local banks - drive through only
