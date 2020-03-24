ENews - local updates, business and public offices information for Wakulla County

|We'd love to share your business news!
Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/
Wakulla Chamber of Commerce office is staffed at this time but closed to the public until further notice. For any information please call 850.926.1848. We will arrange to leave requested print material on hand outside for pick up.
Business Damage Assessment:
The Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Florida’s local business operations. The survey, managed by DEO, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online at https://floridadisaster.biz/
Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The bridge loan program will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period opens March 17, 2020 and runs through May 8, 2020.
More information can be found at https://floridadisasterloan.org/ The Governor has requested the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) make the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program available for Florida’s small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) stands ready to assist Florida’s small businesses in accessing this funding when available.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection has closed all state parks effective 3/23/2020 until further notice. This effects Wakulla Springs State Park in Wakulla County.
The Wakulla County Courthouse updates:
The 2nd Judicial Circuit Chief Judge has issued AO 2020-03 "Close Non-Essential and Non-Critical Court Operations"
Effective at 5 pm March 18, 2020, the Wakulla County Courthouse is closed for general public access. Parties needing to file emergency petitions and file in essential court case activities are allowed to file necessary documents. These will be reviewed by a duty judge. Hearings are not being held in most cases and in others are held electronically. No jury trials or public dockets are scheduled. Please call the Wakulla County Clerk’s office for general information and to ask questions at 926-0300
Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Updates:
Effective Friday March 20,2020 - The front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office will be closed to visitors, those needing assistance will need to call communications at 850-745-7100
The Wakulla County Communications/9-1-1 Division now has a list of questions for all calls requesting a first responder be dispatched. This helps to ensure that first responders can prepare accordingly to protect themselves and our citizens.
Effective Tuesday 03/24/2020 The WCSO firing range will be closed to the public until further notice
Wakulla County BOCC Updates:
In response to COVID-19 and with State and Federal guidance, the following proactive measures are being taken by the BOCC Offices:
All BOCC Offices will be closed “To the Public” as of Friday, March 20th until further notice. Offices will continue to be staffed; therefore, if you have a need, please contact our offices for assistance (visit www.mywakulla.com for a telephone directory);
All BOCC Meetings have been cancelled until further notice (this includes Regular Board Meetings, Planning Commission, Code Enforcement, and Advisory Committees)
The Wakulla County Community Center will be closed to all activities until further notice.
The Library will be closed to the public as of Thursday, March 19th until further notice; however, will be allowing curbside pickup. Please call the Library at 926-7415 or email at wcpl@wakullalibrary.org for procedures;
Wakulla County Schools Updates:
Wakulla School District began student meal distribution today. Emphasis on meal delivery to bus stops by school buses was placed to ensure more of our students will receive meals. You will also be able to pick up meals at the student drop off location at Wakulla High School. This will happen between the hours of 9:30-11:00 am.
The following is a list of all Wakulla County owned and maintained boat ramps that are still open.
Wakulla River Upper Bridge Boat Ramp- 2449 Shadeville RD
N T Smith Boat Ramp- N T Smith Rd., Ochlocknee Bay, FL
Bottoms Road Boat Ramp – Bottoms Rd., Panacea, FL
Lake Ellen Boat Ramp (25 horsepower or less, no jet skis) – Lake Ellen Drive, Medart
Levy Bay Boat Ramp – Levy Bay Rd., Panacea, FL
Mash Island Park Boat Ramp – Mashes Sands Rd., Ochlockonee Bay
Newport Park Boat Ramp – Hwy. 98 at St. Marks River, Newport
Rock Landing Boat Ramp – Rock Landing St., Panacea
Shell Point Boat Ramp (Kayak & Hobie-Cat Only) – Shell Pt. Beach
Shell Point Boat Ramp - 1549 Shell Point RD. Shell Pt. Beach
Wakulla River Lower Bridge Boat Ramp – Hwy. 98 at Wakulla River Bridge, St. Marks
- Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach will be closed to the public as of sunset on March 23, 2020 until further notice
- All County Parks remain open to the public at this time.
For further information, please contact the Parks Department at (850) 745-7780
Member Business News: Hours of operation subject to change
Local banks - drive through only
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab - Closing March 23 for 2 weeks
HUB Florida Wakulla Office (Wakulla Insurance) – closed to public, working remotely, available by phone or email
Bay Leaf Market – curbside pick-up, Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Zaxby’s – Drive -through only
Taco Bell – Drive - through only
McDonald’s - Drive-thru and takeout only
Myra Jean’s – curbside
Ouzts Too - curbside
Donkeys Bar & Grill - TEXT your Take Out orders or for hours to 850-745-8916
Hamaknockers BBQ – Pick up only
The Kast Net – pick up only, call 850.421.1255 for daily specials
Riverside Café – Riverside and curbside service
Tasty J’s – pick up or delivery – call 850.661.8512 or 850.926.8512
Posey’s will offer its full menu and daily lunch specials for Curbside Pickup and To-go orders from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Tuesday-Sunday Call 850.984.5243
The Seineyard at Wildwood and The Seineyard Rock Landing will be open Thursday - Sunday for lunch and dinner and The Seineyard Woodville will be open Tuesday - Sunday lunch and dinner (to go's only) and will offer Blue Plates 11-3 and Seafood lunch specials 11-3 Woodville number 850-421-9191 and will post daily blue plate and seafood lunch special on our website.
Family Coastal Restaurant - call in for take - out 850.926.2242
Sonic - drive through only
Breakfast Station #12 – closed until further notice
Rumors Coffee House - closed until further notice
Root 319 Cuts and Color - salon will be closed for 2 weeks
Eden Springs Nursing Home has restricted all visitations to their facility to those critical to operations as of March 11, 2020.
Tiger Rock Martial Arts – offering at home video lessons via video teleconference for their clients
Wakulla County Special Needs Prom – postponed to first week in May 2021
