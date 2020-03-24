Prescribed fire activity temporarily suspended by USDA Forest Service in southern states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 24, 2020 – The Southern Region of the USDA Forest
Service announced today that all new ignitions for prescribed fire have been
postponed until further notice.
Shardul Raval, Director of Fire and Aviation for the Southern Region, said,
"Health and safety are our top priorities. This decision respects people in our
communities who are medically fragile and it supports social distancing because
our fire crews won't be out traveling to prescribed fire sites."
The Forest Service always considers the potential impact of smoke on the
community when managing prescribed fires and wildfires.
Forest Service officials will coordinate with local and state health organizations
to adapt if conditions evolve.
