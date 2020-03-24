The Florida Forest Service announced on Monday that 40 grants have been completed and paid out to volunteer fire departments in counties impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The funding comes through the Volunteer Fire Assistance Program, a program that provides federal financial, technical, and other assistance to State Foresters to organize, train, and equip fire departments in rural areas to prevent and suppress fires.
The money is a 100% reimbursement for expenses incurred by area fire departments during hurricane Michael.
That includes volunteer fire departments in Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla Counties.
To date, the Florida Forest Service has paid out $664,426 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grant funds, surpassing the goal of infusing $500,000 into the communities to enhance fire protection capability.
Funding provided through the VFA Grant is distributed to fire departments with the greatest need and can be used for the purchase of wildland and structural personal protective gear, communications equipment, water handling equipment and training.
There is still time for fire departments to apply for the grants.
The deadline to apply for 100% reimbursement is April 15, 2020.
The VFA grant applications for 50% reimbursement will resume thereafter.
