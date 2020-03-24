The City of Apalachicola is asking that visitors hold off a while before coming to the city.
The board voted unanimously on Monday to close lodging to all tourists and leisure visitors for seven days.
The closure began at noon Tuesday.
There are exceptions for relatives of citizens currently living in the city.
Other exceptions include medical and military personnel and government and emergency workers.
Contractors doing licensed work anywhere in the county are also exempt.
The proclamation also allows current marina renters to stay, but only allows new arrivals to stay temporarily to gas up and buy groceries.
