ENews - local updates, business and public offices information for Wakulla County

Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/
Wakulla Chamber of Commerce office is staffed at this time but closed to the public until further notice. For any information please call 850.926.1848. We will arrange to leave requested print material on hand outside for pick up.
Business Damage Assessment:
The Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Florida’s local business operations. The survey, managed by DEO, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online at https://floridadisaster.biz/
Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The bridge loan program will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period opens March 17, 2020 and runs through May 8, 2020.
More information can be found at https://floridadisasterloan.org/ The Governor has requested the federal Small Business Administration (SBA) make the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program available for Florida’s small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) stands ready to assist Florida’s small businesses in accessing this funding when available.
Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-80 directing all persons whose point of departure originates from outside the State of Florida in an area with substantial community spread, to include the New York Tri-State Area (Connecticut, New Jersey and New York), and entering the State of Florida through airports to isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the State of Florida or the duration of the person’s presence in the State of Florida, whichever is shorter.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection has closed all state parks effective 3/23/2020 until further notice. This effects Wakulla Springs State Park in Wakulla County.
The Wakulla County Courthouse updates:
The 2nd Judicial Circuit Chief Judge has issued AO 2020-03 "Close Non-Essential and Non-Critical Court Operations"
Effective at 5 pm March 18, 2020, the Wakulla County Courthouse is closed for general public access. Parties needing to file emergency petitions and file in essential court case activities are allowed to file necessary documents. These will be reviewed by a duty judge. Hearings are not being held in most cases and in others are held electronically. No jury trials or public dockets are scheduled. Please call the Wakulla County Clerk’s office for general information and to ask questions at 926-0300
Passport applications are not being accepted until further notice. Marriage licenses will be issued to Wakulla residents only and by appointment only (conducted through glass window). For filing documents in official records, call the Clerk’s Office to schedule dropping off your official records via a drop box.
Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Updates:
Effective Friday March 20,2020 - The front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office will be closed to visitors, those needing assistance will need to call communications at 850-745-7100
The Wakulla County Communications/9-1-1 Division now has a list of questions for all calls requesting a first responder be dispatched. This helps to ensure that first responders can prepare accordingly to protect themselves and our citizens.
Effective Tuesday 03/24/2020 The WCSO firing range will be closed to the public until further notice
Wakulla County BOCC Updates:
In response to COVID-19 and with State and Federal guidance, the following proactive measures are being taken by the BOCC Offices:
All BOCC Offices will be closed “To the Public” as of Friday, March 20th until further notice. Offices will continue to be staffed; therefore, if you have a need, please contact our offices for assistance (visit www.mywakulla.com for a telephone directory);
All BOCC Meetings have been cancelled until further notice (this includes Regular Board Meetings, Planning Commission, Code Enforcement, and Advisory Committees)The Wakulla County Community Center will be closed to all activities until further notice.
The Library will be closed to the public as of Thursday, March 19th until further notice; however, will be allowing curbside pickup. Please call the Library at 926-7415 or email at wcpl@wakullalibrary.org
for procedures;
Wakulla County Schools Updates:
Wakulla School District began student meal distribution today. Emphasis on meal delivery to bus stops by school buses was placed to ensure more of our students will receive meals. You will also be able to pick up meals at the student drop off location at Wakulla High School. This will happen between the hours of 9:30-11:00 am.
The following is a list of all Wakulla County owned and maintained boat ramps that are still open.
Wakulla River Upper Bridge Boat Ramp- 2449 Shadeville RD
N T Smith Boat Ramp- N T Smith Rd., Ochlocknee Bay, FL
Bottoms Road Boat Ramp – Bottoms Rd., Panacea, FL
Lake Ellen Boat Ramp (25 horsepower or less, no jet skis) – Lake Ellen Drive, Medart
Levy Bay Boat Ramp – Levy Bay Rd., Panacea, FL
Mash Island Park Boat Ramp – Mashes Sands Rd., Ochlockonee Bay
Newport Park Boat Ramp – Hwy. 98 at St. Marks River, Newport
Rock Landing Boat Ramp – Rock Landing St., Panacea
Shell Point Boat Ramp (Kayak & Hobie-Cat Only) – Shell Pt. Beach
Shell Point Boat Ramp - 1549 Shell Point RD. Shell Pt. Beach
Wakulla River Lower Bridge Boat Ramp – Hwy. 98 at Wakulla River Bridge, St. Marks
- Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach will be closed to the public as of sunset on March 23, 2020 until further notice
- All County Parks remain open to the public at this time.
For further information, please contact the Parks Department at (850) 745-7780
Member Business News: Hours of operation subject to change
VCA Wakulla Animal Hospital. Operating regular hours at this time. Curbside service only, clients remains in their cars, pets are brought inside. No routine spays, neuter or dentals for at least a month.
COOK Insurance office is operational. Lobby closed to public. Available by phone call 850-926-6612
AAA’s branch office is closed to foot traffic; staff is in the office and available by phone.
Total Care Dental, Crawfordville: the office will be closed through May 10th and all currently scheduled appointments cancelled. The office will only see dental emergencies with pain and or swelling by special appointment. The pager number to call if having pain or swelling is 551-1358.
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Physician Partners now offering TeleHealth for patients that have Medicare, Medicaid, United Health Care, CHP, BCBS and Humana.
The office is still open to see patients in house, but TMHPP is utilizing TeleHealth for the patients most at risk.
Wakulla Carpet Brokers is still open with regular business hours of 8 till 4 Monday thru Friday and is making sure to take all precautions.
Chicken Salad Chick is offering deliveries to Wakulla to bring you the “Best Chicken Salad in the South.” On Monday March 30 from 3-4pm, Chicken Salad Chick team members will be in the Wakulla Chamber of Commerce parking lot to deliver their famous chicken salad. Here’s how it works: you need to call the Chick at 850-402-0653 during business hours 11am-6pm. All orders must be in by 6pm Friday March 27. They’ll need your name, phone number, credit card info and how many pounds of chicken salad (or egg salad or pimento cheese) in 1lb tubs you wish to order and what flavors. You can also order up to two pounds of your favorite side: broccoli salad, grape salad, pasta salad or fresh fruit. On Monday morning they will run the card. That afternoon line up in your car in the WCCC parking lot. They’ll hand you your order and off you go. There will be no purchases made on site. All orders must be pre-paid. There is a total delivery capacity of 80lbs. Once the total is reached no more orders will be taken. We are providing a link to the menu only to look up flavors. The only items available for delivery will be the Large Quick Chick (1lb tubs) for $10.99 and 1lb sides for $7.99.
Rocky's - breakfast drive thru is open from 5:30am until 10 am.
As an added precautionary measure we will be opening the drive thru from 2pm-9:30pm for call in pizza and sub orders. This will begin Tuesday March 24th and remain in place until further notice.
All orders must be called in ahead of time. It takes roughly 5 minutes per sub and 10 minutes per pizza to prepare.
We would like to ask that you please try and remain patient with our staff during this learning curve.
At this time the drive thru will NOT be open during lunch hours, as we do not have enough staff to meet that type of demand. Lunch will still be served daily inside of the store.
Food N Fill #2 – Pick up only - For your convenience and to minimize your wait times, you can now place your order online at www.foodnfill.com from your cell phone or your computer. You can also call us at 850-745-8687 to place your order. Our kitchen hours of operation are 6 am to 8 pm Monday thru Saturday. Our kitchen is closed on Sundays.
Our gas station hours are 6 am to 11 pm Monday thru Saturday and 6 am to 10 pm on Sunday.
The Seineyard at Wildwood and The Seineyard Rock Landing will be open Thursday - Sunday for lunch and dinner and The Seineyard Woodville will be open Tuesday - Sunday lunch and dinner (to go's only) and will offer Blue Plates 11-3 and Seafood lunch specials 11-3 Woodville number 850-421-9191 and will post daily blue plate and seafood lunch special on our website.
Local banks - drive through only
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab - Closing March 23 for 2 weeks
HUB Florida Wakulla Office (Wakulla Insurance) – closed to public, working remotely, available by phone or email
Bay Leaf Market – curbside pick-up, Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Zaxby’s – Drive -through only
Taco Bell – Drive - through only
McDonald’s - Drive-thru and takeout only
Myra Jean’s – curbside
Ouzts Too - curbside
Donkeys Bar & Grill - TEXT your Take Out orders or for hours to 850-745-8916
Hamaknockers BBQ – Pick up only
The Kast Net – pick up only, call 850.421.1255 for daily specials
Riverside Café – Riverside and curbside service
Tasty J’s – pick up or delivery – call 850.661.8512 or 850.926.8512
Posey’s will offer its full menu and daily lunch specials for Curbside Pickup and To-go orders from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Tuesday-Sunday Call 850.984.5243
Family Coastal Restaurant - call in for take - out 850.926.2242
Sonic - drive through only
Breakfast Station #12 – closed until further notice
Rumors Coffee House - closed until further notice
Root 319 Cuts and Color - salon will be closed for 2 weeks
Eden Springs Nursing Home has restricted all visitations to their facility to those critical to operations as of March 11, 2020.
Tiger Rock Martial Arts – offering at home video lessons via video teleconference for their clients
Wakulla County Special Needs Prom – postponed to first week in May 2021
In case you missed this yesterday: Message from our chamber president
Fellow Chamber Members:
As our local businesses navigate the uncharted waters brought forth by COVID-19, your Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is diligently working behind the scenes trying to ensure that each member reaches the shore successfully. We all are in this together and the Chamber Team is adamant in our belief that no Chamber Member should fail on our watch!!
To help us collectively succeed, I am respectfully requesting that you do the following two things as applicable:
1. Please email me any questions or concerns you have that you feel need to be brought forth to Representative Shoaf, i.e. business loan questions/concerns, grant questions/concerns, impacts that State decisions have had (or may have) on your business, needs for reducing/changing certain regulations during this event, etc, etc. I will be meeting with Representative Shoaf at the end of the week to discuss concerns the Chamber has in regards to the economic impact COVID-19 will have in Wakulla County, I wholeheartedly welcome your specific input as to concerns/questions you would like addressed. Please email me your questions/concerns by close of business Thursday. My email address is: fcrussell92@gmail.com
2. Please keep the Chamber updated on any business operation changes you have implemented due to COVID-19, so that we can help keep the public up to date on your specific operations. If you change your business operations 5 times during this event, don't hesitate to let us know 5 times, we are here to serve you..... You can email your changes to the Chamber email address: petra@wakullacountychamber.com or call the Chamber Office at: 926-1848
I also wanted to let you all know that in addition to the Chamber's continual efforts to keep the community apprised of the need to shop local, providing local business updates, outreach, training support, etc, we will soon be implementing a multi-media advertising campaign centered on supporting local businesses by encouraging them to shop local in Wakulla County. Look for this roll-out in the near future.
Once again, please take a minute today if possible and respond to the two requests above.
As always, please do not hesitate to contact me should there be anything I can do to assist you.
Respectfully,
Chris Russell
President
Wakulla County Chamber Of Commerce
cell: (850) 879-1091
