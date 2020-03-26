GULF COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Sammie is a 2 year old, male, black Labrador retriever. He is currently in a foster home and his foster mom says he is such an awesome dog! He is house trained, dog friendly, cat friendly and great with kids! Sammie came to the shelter as a stray and is looking for his forever family! He would love an active family with children to play with. Call the shelter at 850-227-1103 to meet this guy and his super cute nub tail!
Adoption Coordinator, St. Joseph Bay Humane Society
call: (850) 227-1103
