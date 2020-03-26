Floridians will likely see the hurricane preparedness and back to school tax holidays again this year.
The Florida Legislature on Friday passed house bill 7097, which establishes sales tax holidays in 2020 for consumers to stock up on back-to-school and hurricane season supplies.
If the bill is signed by the governor, the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will be held May 29th through June 4th and the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will be held August 7th through the 9th.
The disaster preparedness sales tax holiday removes the state sales tax for items needed during hurricanes and other disasters like flashlights, batteries and even portable generators.
The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday lets Florida families purchase clothing and school supplies without paying the state sales tax.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment