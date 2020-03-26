The Waste Pro garbage collection company is adopting a no-touch policy to help protect its workers.
The company sent a letter to its customers this week explaining the policy which basically says if you have more garbage than you can fit in your waste-pro container then it won't be picked up until the next pick up date.
All waste inside the approved customer supplied container or the Waste Pro supplied receptacle will continue to be picked up by Waste Pro.
Any waste placed outside the receptacle, either loose or bagged, will be left at the curb side.
This remaining waste should be placed in the receptacle by the customer and will be serviced the following customer service day.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment