Franklin County commissioners agreed on Saturday to purchase ventilators for the county's Emergency Medical Service and for the hospital.
The purchase is for three ventilators for the ambulances and additional ventilators for the hospital.
In total there will be 6 new ventilators.
The cost for the ambulance ventilators is over 55 thousand dollars, but 75 percent of that will be reimbursed by FEMA through their COVID-19 Public Assistance Program.
The money will come from the healthcare surtax.
Hospital Administrator David Walker said the hospital ventilators will allow Weems to stabilize and begin treatment on COVID-19 patients until they can be moved to a bigger hospital.
David said Weems is also working with other hospitals on a regional approach to the disease to insure that hospital space is used effectively.
There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in Franklin or Gulf Counties, but people are being tested for the virus.
Officials say they want to be prepared when cases do start to appear.
