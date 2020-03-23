Monday, March 23, 2020

Gulf County Coronavirus Update 3-23

3/22/20 COVID-19 UPDATE:
Your local health department is here to assist you with questions related to COVID-19 (new coronavirus). There are NO confirmed cases in Gulf or Franklin County. 
Gulf and Franklin County Health Department Locations are OPEN and will remain open as staff continue to work on the COVID-19 response efforts.
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276
Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111
 
There is also a hotline available at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
COVID-19 have you feeling…STRESSED/ANXIOUS/DEPRESSED/UNSURE? NEED SUPPORT? CALL 850-270-8911, available 9-5pm EST. If you are in need of immediate mental health services call one of the agencies below available 24/7:
·        National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
·        SAMSA Disaster Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 or the Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741
 
GOVERNOR ISSUED EXECUTIVE ORDERS:
RESTAURANTS
On March 20, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-71, directing all restaurants and food establishments to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers. The kitchens may continue to operate for take-out and delivery services for both food and alcohol, as long as alcohol is accompanied by food and is in a sealed container.
  
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce resource list: http://business.gulfchamber.org/list/
 
MEDICAL PROCEDURES
On March 20, Executive Order 20-72 was issued prohibiting medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedures or surgeries.
 
GYMS AND FITNESS CENTERS
Executive Order 20-71 directs the closure of gymnasiums and fitness centers within the State of Florida. This order does NOT apply to gyms or fitness centers which are in hotels witch a capacity of 10 persons or less, are in a residential building, are inside fire or police stations or are located inside single-occupant office buildings.
 
 
PHARMACY UPDATES
Effective immediately, all BUY RITE DRUG Pharmacies will be operating via drive-through only. Staff will do what they can to assist with store items through the drive-through.
 
CLOSURES
An order issued March 20, states ALL GULF COUNTY BEACHES are TEMPORARILY closed for 7 days.  Emergency Order Closing Gulf Beaches
 
All schools will be closed until April 15. The Instructional Continuity Plan (ICP) will begin Monday, March 30. will be implemented on Monday, March 30th. The school feeding program will begin Monday, March 23. Meals will be ready at both elementary schools between 11:30-1:00 local time and will be delivered to each established bus stop 5 hours after the normal scheduled morning pick up time (i.e. if 7:30am is normal pick-up time, lunch will be delivered at 12:30pm).
 
ALL Government Buildings will be closed to the public effective at the close of business on March 18. You may reach any department by telephone or email.
 
TESTING
Call your health care provider first or if you are symptomatic to determine the need for testing. If a person thinks they have COVID-19, they should call their health care provider before going to their office so the provider can take precautions to prevent exposing other people. In some cases, they are going to meet you in the parking lot. It’s just a precaution. We are really trying to keep our healthcare workers safe. Other patients safe. Review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician. Your physician will evaluate you for other possible causes of respiratory illness and also contact the county health department to coordinate COVID-19 testing. 

·        To be prioritized for testing, patients must meet the state’s criteria, which evaluates a combination of symptoms and risk factors. Their samples will be sent to the closest laboratory.
·        If you don’t meet priority criteria, you can discuss with your provider about possibly getting tested at a commercial laboratory (e.g. LabCorp or Quest).
·        State lab results are generally available within 24-48 hours. Commercial labs can take three to four days. Turnaround time can for all be affected by demand.
  
MASS GATHERINGS
Continue to follow information from the CDC on mass gatherings. CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.     
 
SMALL BUSINESS LOANS
On March 17, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The bridge loan program provides short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period is open and runs through May 8, 2020. Interested businesses should visit FloridaDisasterLoan.org for more information.
 
To get the latest information, visit FloridaHealth.gov and follow on Social Media:
Florida Department of Health: Twitter @HealthyFla or Facebook @FLDepartmentofHealth
Gulf County Florida Emergency Management: Facebook @GulfCountyEmergencyManagement

Visit the Gulf County Chamber's Business Directory for contact information for local businesses.


Click Here for a complete list of Gulf County Restaurants.


﻿Most offer curb-side pick up or delivery.
﻿
Answers to FAQ surrounding this decision:

1. Is the state park closed? If it isn’t can we go to the beach there? 
 -DEP has also closed all state parks, including T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park

2. Is the bay open? Can we kayak on the bay?
-Yes, St. Joseph Bay is open

3. Can we launch a kayak/SUP at the public launches in the state park or by Stump Hole?
-The state park is closed, but county boat launches are open as of 3/21/20

4. Can the horseback riding companies still give private group rides on the beach?
-No, horseback riding is not permitted as beaches are closed 

5. What are the fines or penalties for being caught on the beach?
-Those who do not adhere to the ordinance will be given a notice to appear. Details in ordinance.

6. Can locals access the beach on foot or by vehicle?
-No, beaches are closed

7. Can commercial fishing occur from the beach?
-No, beaches are closed

8. Can Gulf Front homeowners access the beach from their property?
-Only the named property owners are permitted. NO GUESTS OR VISITORS will be permitted.

10 Can we still use the bike path?
-Yes, bike paths are open as of 3/21/20

11. Can fishing charters still go out in the bay?
-Yes, charters can operate as of 3/21/20

13. Can we still rent boats (ie not with a captain but on our own)
-Yes, boat rentals are permitted as of 3/21/20

14. Once a “reopen” call is made will it happen immediately?
-This will depend on circumstances. (We will work to distribute information as quickly as possible)

**We are also working with administration about the possibility of an earlier time for this weekly decision on beaches as we know that would allow more time to make your guests aware of circumstance.

Please know that county commissioners, administration and the TDC are working hard to keep our locals and visitors safe and to keep you informed as information changes rapidly. Please reach out to us if you have questions. We are here for our industry and our community.
 

Let us help you! 
In order to better understand the situation within our local tourism industry during this time, please complete this GULF COUNTY TDC short survey. 

Our Room to Breathe landing page is being continuously updated. If you would like to add any business resource to the page, please email kristy@visitgulf.com.

If you would like for us to share anything socially, you can either tag us on all social media platforms or text photos and copy to 850-340-3904

You can also follow the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook for local up-to-date information. They will begin posting information soon, similar to after Hurricane Michael. 

﻿

The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners emergency meeting can be viewed here:

All meetings are listed on the official website for Gulf County Florida at: http://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/
The Gulf County Chamber reminds you to seek trusted sources for updates on the latest COVID-19 information.
﻿Make sure to verify before sharing.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has additional resources for small business have sustained economic injury as a result of COVID-19 located in Florida. Visit http://floridajobs.org/rebuildflorida/businessrecovery for the latest assistance. Check back frequently as funds are allocated to keep Florida OPEN!

Resources for businesses:

At what point do we need to consider closing any government buildings/offices? 

How do we best protect our workforce that has face-to-face contact with the public?

CDC Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers (strategies for employers)

OSHA Website for workers and employers

(OSHA) Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19

OSHA Quick Card How to Protect yourself in the work place during a Pandemic

What should we do if one of our employees is Isolated or Quarantined?

Reference document, Cleaning and sanitization measure to prevent the spread of disease

OSHA Website for workers and employers

How will first responders know to implement their virus protection plan for responding to homes with individuals that are quarantined? 

﻿
