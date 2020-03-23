In response to COVID-19 and with State and Federal guidance, the following proactive measures are being taken by the BOCC Offices:
All BOCC Offices will be closed “To the Public” as of Friday, March 20th until further notice. Offices will continue to be staffed; therefore, if you have a need, please contact our offices for assistance (visit www.mywakulla.com for a telephone directory);
All BOCC Meetings have been cancelled until further notice (this includes Regular Board Meetings, Planning Commission, Code Enforcement, and Advisory Committees);
All Library Programs have been cancelled until further notice;
The Library will be closed to the public as of Thursday, March 19th until further notice; however, will be allowing curbside pickup. Please call the Library at 926-7415 or email at wcpl@wakullalibrary.org for procedures;
All Recreation Programs at Medart Recreation Park have been cancelled until further notice;
Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach will be closed to the public as of sunset on March 23, 2020 until further notice;
All County Parks remain open to the public at this time.
