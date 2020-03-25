Franklin County Commissioners have taken the next step toward possible County Wide Mandatory Garbage Pickup.
For years the commission has discussed requiring garbage pickup county-wide in an effort to stop littering as well as people dumping household trash in county recycling bins.
Earlier this year the board asked that solid waste department meet with local garbage pickup providers to see whether the program would be feasible.
The county met with three local providers and they all had the same requests.
The first is, in order for the contract to be successful, the contract would have to be an exclusive franchise agreement.
Only one company could provide garbage pickup in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The other requirement is a county ordinance with strong penalties and fines that would make it easier and cheaper for all residents to keep their accounts current as the other option would be stiff and costly.
The companies provided other county ordinances that could help Franklin County with creating an ordinance of its own.
The county agreed to have its attorney use the ordinances to create a local rule, but pointed out there will be a lot of work before mandatory trash pickup becomes a reality.
Commission chairman Noah Lockley said it could take years.
The commission also pointed out that while they are moving forward on creating a rule, there will be a number of opportunities for the public to be involved before a final decision is made.
