NOTICE OF EMERGENCY SPECIAL MEETING

The Board of County Commissioners of Wakulla County, Florida, announces an Emergency Special Meeting. Such Emergency Special Meeting has been called by the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners to address general matters regarding ongoing county business during the federal, state, and local declarations of emergency during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Emergency Special Meeting will be held at 2:00p.m. today, March 25, 2020 at the Wakulla County Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, Florida. All interested parties are invited to attend the special meeting. A complete copy of the agenda will be available on the County website (www.mywakulla.com).
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment