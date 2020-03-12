Franklin County Commissioners last week tabled discussions on a new overnight camping van to let the county attorney tighten up the language.
Commissioners want to stop people from camping overnight in county parks and parking areas.
The county commission asked for a rule that would ban people from using campers or otherwise sleeping overnight on public property.
The first draft of the rule, however, went further than commissioners wanted.
The proposed rule would have also banned cars and even boat trailers which commissioners said could impact fishermen who are parked while fishing at night.
The board asked that the county attorney focus on campers and other recreational vehicles and come back to the board at its next meeting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment